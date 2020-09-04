Eastside Distilling (NASDAQ:EAST) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Eastside Distilling (NASDAQ:EAST) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $1.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 20.97% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Eastside Distilling, Inc. is involved in producing handcrafted spirits primarily in the United States. The Company’s product includes Burnside Bourbon, Below Deck Rum, Portland Potato Vodka and a distinctive line of infused whiskeys as well as small batch and seasonal products. It also offers tastings, tasting room tours, private parties, and merchandise sales from its distillery and showroom. Eastside Distilling, Inc. is based in Portland, Oregon. “

Get Eastside Distilling alerts:

EAST opened at $1.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.65. Eastside Distilling has a twelve month low of $0.92 and a twelve month high of $5.38.

Eastside Distilling (NASDAQ:EAST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.03. Eastside Distilling had a negative net margin of 99.21% and a negative return on equity of 237.14%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Eastside Distilling will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Eastside Distilling stock. Connors Investor Services Inc. increased its position in Eastside Distilling Inc (NASDAQ:EAST) by 18.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,936 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,500 shares during the quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. owned about 0.95% of Eastside Distilling worth $108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

About Eastside Distilling

Eastside Distilling, Inc develops, manufactures, produces, and markets hand-crafted spirits in the United States. The company offers bourbon under the Burnside West End Blend, Burnside Oregon Oaked Bourbon, and Burnside Goose Hollow RSV Bourbon brand names; premium whiskey under the Barrel Hitch American Whiskey brand names; distinctive whiskey under the Cherry Bomb Whiskey and Marionberry Whiskey brand names; rum under the Below Deck Silver Rum, Below Deck Spiced Rum, Below Deck Coffee Rum, and Below Deck Ginger Rum brand names; and vodka under the Portland Potato Vodka brand name.

Featured Article: What is the definition of market timing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eastside Distilling (EAST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Eastside Distilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastside Distilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.