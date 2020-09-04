DZ Bank Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Suedzucker (ETR:SZU)

Suedzucker (ETR:SZU)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by equities researchers at DZ Bank in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

SZU has been the topic of a number of other reports. Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.70 ($16.12) price objective on shares of Suedzucker and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Warburg Research set a €19.60 ($23.06) price objective on Suedzucker and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Independent Research set a €15.30 ($18.00) price target on shares of Suedzucker and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €15.00 ($17.65) target price on shares of Suedzucker and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Suedzucker currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €15.65 ($18.41).

SZU stock opened at €17.39 ($20.46) on Wednesday. Suedzucker has a fifty-two week low of €9.97 ($11.73) and a fifty-two week high of €17.76 ($20.89). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.82, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 2.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is €15.37 and its 200 day moving average price is €14.00.

Südzucker AG supplies sugar products in Europe and internationally. It operates through four segments: Sugar, Special Products, CropEnergies, and Fruit. The Sugar segment produces and sells sugar, sugary specialty products, animal feed and, fertilizers to food industry, retailers, and agriculture market.

