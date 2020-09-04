DZ Bank Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA (ETR:DRW3)

Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA (ETR:DRW3)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by DZ Bank in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on DRW3. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €105.00 ($123.53) target price on shares of Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Nord/LB set a €103.00 ($121.18) price target on Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Warburg Research set a €80.50 ($94.71) target price on Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Independent Research set a €84.00 ($98.82) price target on shares of Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €77.58 ($91.27).

DRW3 traded down €3.60 ($4.24) during trading hours on Friday, reaching €69.50 ($81.76). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,804. Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA has a fifty-two week low of €40.18 ($47.27) and a fifty-two week high of €108.50 ($127.65). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.11, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $597.70 million and a PE ratio of 13.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is €79.28 and its 200-day moving average is €73.27.

Drägerwerk AG & Co KGaA develops equipment and solutions in the fields of medical and safety technology in Europe, Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. The company develops, produces, and markets system solutions, equipment, and services for acute point of care, including emergency care, perioperative care, critical care, and perinatal care.

