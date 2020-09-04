Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) Shares Gap Up Following Strong Earnings

Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $2.71, but opened at $2.85. Dynagas LNG Partners shares last traded at $2.85, with a volume of 30 shares trading hands.

The shipping company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.05. Dynagas LNG Partners had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 7.26%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on DLNG shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Dynagas LNG Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dynagas LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Dynagas LNG Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Dynagas LNG Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc purchased a new position in Dynagas LNG Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $194,000. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36. The firm has a market cap of $97.58 million, a PE ratio of -30.11 and a beta of 1.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.20.

Dynagas LNG Partners Company Profile (NYSE:DLNG)

Dynagas LNG Partners LP, through its subsidiaries, operates in the seaborne transportation industry worldwide. The company owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers. As of March 9, 2018, its fleet consisted of six LNG carriers with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 914,000 cubic meters.

