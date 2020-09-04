Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) Announces Earnings Results

Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The shipping company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Dynagas LNG Partners had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 7.26%.

DLNG opened at $2.71 on Friday. Dynagas LNG Partners has a 12-month low of $0.98 and a 12-month high of $3.97. The company has a market cap of $97.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.11 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.10 and its 200 day moving average is $2.20.

Get Dynagas LNG Partners alerts:

DLNG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dynagas LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Dynagas LNG Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st.

Dynagas LNG Partners LP, through its subsidiaries, operates in the seaborne transportation industry worldwide. The company owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers. As of March 9, 2018, its fleet consisted of six LNG carriers with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 914,000 cubic meters.

Recommended Story: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for Dynagas LNG Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynagas LNG Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.