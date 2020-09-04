Drone Delivery Canada Corp (OTCMKTS:TAKOF) Short Interest Down 23.1% in August

Drone Delivery Canada Corp (OTCMKTS:TAKOF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 311,800 shares, a decrease of 23.1% from the July 30th total of 405,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 76,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days.

Shares of TAKOF opened at $0.54 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.54. Drone Delivery Canada has a 12 month low of $0.35 and a 12 month high of $0.88.

Get Drone Delivery Canada alerts:

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “buy” rating and set a $1.80 price objective on shares of Drone Delivery Canada in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th.

Drone Delivery Canada Corp., a drone technology company, designs, develops, and implements commercial drone logistics platform in Canada. The company offers drone delivery services consisting of Depot to Depot services, which focuses on rural applications providing services from warehouse to warehouse; and Depot to Consumer that offers logistics services from a retailer/warehouse direct to the consumers home or business location.

Further Reading: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for Drone Delivery Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Drone Delivery Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.