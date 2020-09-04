DPW (NYSEAMERICAN:DPW) Shares Gap Up to $1.55

Shares of DPW Holdings Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:DPW) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $1.55, but opened at $1.86. DPW shares last traded at $2.24, with a volume of 337,116 shares changing hands.

DPW (NYSEAMERICAN:DPW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The technology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.40 million during the quarter.

DPW Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:DPW)

DPW Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells power system solutions for the military/aerospace, medical and industrial-telecommunication industries in North America and Europe. The company offers custom power system solutions; high-grade flexibility series power supply products, such as power rectifiers; and value-added services for original equipment manufacturers.

