Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of ($0.46)-($0.42) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of ($0.45). The company issued revenue guidance of $51.2-$52.2 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $49.43 million.Domo also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to -1.91–1.83 EPS.

NASDAQ:DOMO opened at $37.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Domo has a 52-week low of $7.62 and a 52-week high of $46.63. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -9.03 and a beta of 3.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.84.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $51.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.03 million. Domo had a negative return on equity of 1,396.76% and a negative net margin of 63.49%. Domo’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.96) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Domo will post -2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Domo from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub raised Domo from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley downgraded Domo from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. ValuEngine lowered Domo from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Domo from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $42.29.

In other Domo news, Director Dana L. Evan sold 6,666 shares of Domo stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $206,646.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,334 shares in the company, valued at $413,354. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dana L. Evan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.75, for a total transaction of $183,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,274.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,241 shares of company stock valued at $1,203,517 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 15.52% of the company’s stock.

About Domo

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based platform in the United States. Its platform digitally connects chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

