Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Updates Q3 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) updated its third quarter 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of -0.46–0.42 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.45. The company issued revenue guidance of $51.2-52.2 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $49.59 million.Domo also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to -1.91–1.83 EPS.

NASDAQ DOMO opened at $37.28 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -9.03 and a beta of 3.06. Domo has a twelve month low of $7.62 and a twelve month high of $46.63.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $51.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.03 million. Domo had a negative net margin of 63.49% and a negative return on equity of 1,396.76%. Domo’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.96) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Domo will post -2.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Domo from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Domo from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine lowered Domo from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Domo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Domo from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $41.14.

In other news, EVP Catherine Wong sold 7,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.61, for a total transaction of $247,020.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 164,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,367,932.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Bruce C. Jr. Felt sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total transaction of $566,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 245,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,277,624.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,241 shares of company stock valued at $1,203,517. Insiders own 15.52% of the company’s stock.

Domo Company Profile

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based platform in the United States. Its platform digitally connects chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

