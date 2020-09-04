Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Issues FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) updated its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -1.91–1.83 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-2.03. The company issued revenue guidance of $202.5-206.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $197.23 million.Domo also updated its FY21 guidance to ($1.91)-($1.83) EPS.

Several analysts recently commented on DOMO shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Domo from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Domo from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Domo from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley downgraded Domo from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Domo from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Domo has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $41.14.

Shares of Domo stock opened at $37.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.03 and a beta of 3.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.84. Domo has a twelve month low of $7.62 and a twelve month high of $46.63.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.13. Domo had a negative net margin of 63.49% and a negative return on equity of 1,396.76%. The company had revenue of $51.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.03 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.96) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Domo will post -2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Domo news, Director Dana L. Evan sold 6,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $206,646.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $413,354. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bruce C. Jr. Felt sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total value of $566,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 245,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,277,624.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,241 shares of company stock worth $1,203,517. 15.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Domo Company Profile

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based platform in the United States. Its platform digitally connects chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

