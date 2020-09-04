Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.13, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $51.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.03 million. Domo had a negative return on equity of 1,396.76% and a negative net margin of 63.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.96) EPS.

NASDAQ:DOMO opened at $37.28 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.84. Domo has a twelve month low of $7.62 and a twelve month high of $46.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -9.03 and a beta of 3.06.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DOMO. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Domo from $40.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine cut shares of Domo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Domo from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Domo from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Domo from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Domo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.14.

In other news, Director Dana L. Evan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.75, for a total value of $183,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,334 shares in the company, valued at $306,274.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Bruce C. Jr. Felt sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total value of $566,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 245,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,277,624.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,241 shares of company stock valued at $1,203,517. 15.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Domo Company Profile

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based platform in the United States. Its platform digitally connects chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

