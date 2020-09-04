Dollarama’s (DLMAF) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Dollarama (OTCMKTS:DLMAF) in a research report released on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a $52.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on DLMAF. CIBC increased their price objective on Dollarama from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Dollarama from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Dollarama from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Dollarama from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on Dollarama from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Dollarama has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $54.00.

OTCMKTS DLMAF traded down $0.55 on Thursday, hitting $39.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,184. Dollarama has a 52-week low of $24.23 and a 52-week high of $40.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.75.

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal items. The company also offers products online. As of March 28, 2019, it operated 1,225 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

