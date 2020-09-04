Dollarama (OTCMKTS:DLMAF) Upgraded by Wells Fargo & Co to “Equal Weight”

Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Dollarama (OTCMKTS:DLMAF) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on DLMAF. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Dollarama from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Barclays upgraded shares of Dollarama from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. CIBC raised their price target on Dollarama from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Dollarama from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on Dollarama from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Dollarama presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $54.00.

Get Dollarama alerts:

OTCMKTS DLMAF traded down $0.55 during trading on Thursday, reaching $39.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,184. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.40 and a 200 day moving average of $32.75. Dollarama has a one year low of $24.23 and a one year high of $40.74.

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal items. The company also offers products online. As of March 28, 2019, it operated 1,225 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

Read More: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Dollarama Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollarama and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.