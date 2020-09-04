Dollarama (OTCMKTS:DLMAF) Price Target Increased to $60.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Dollarama (OTCMKTS:DLMAF) had its target price increased by TD Securities from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on DLMAF. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Dollarama from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Dollarama from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank upped their target price on Dollarama from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Dollarama from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Dollarama from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $54.00.

DLMAF stock traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $39.33. 4 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,184. Dollarama has a 52-week low of $24.23 and a 52-week high of $40.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.40 and its 200-day moving average is $32.75.

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal items. The company also offers products online. As of March 28, 2019, it operated 1,225 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

