Dollarama (OTCMKTS:DLMAF) Price Target Increased to $54.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Dollarama (OTCMKTS:DLMAF) had its price target lifted by CIBC from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Dollarama from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Barclays increased their price objective on Dollarama from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Dollarama from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Dollarama from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on Dollarama from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $54.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DLMAF traded down $0.55 on Thursday, reaching $39.33. 4 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,184. Dollarama has a fifty-two week low of $24.23 and a fifty-two week high of $40.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.40 and its 200-day moving average is $32.75.

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal items. The company also offers products online. As of March 28, 2019, it operated 1,225 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

