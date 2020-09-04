Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) PT Raised to $250.00 at Evercore ISI

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Evercore ISI from $210.00 to $250.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Evercore ISI’s price target suggests a potential upside of 3.30% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on DOCU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Docusign from $150.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Docusign from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Docusign in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on Docusign in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Docusign from $90.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Docusign presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.33.

DOCU stock opened at $242.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -206.85 and a beta of 0.86. Docusign has a 52-week low of $45.52 and a 52-week high of $290.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $208.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.69.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $342.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.55 million. Docusign had a negative net margin of 19.91% and a negative return on equity of 29.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Docusign will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.57, for a total transaction of $1,032,990.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 426,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,903,926.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.02, for a total transaction of $965,100.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 167,293 shares in the company, valued at $32,290,894.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 172,241 shares of company stock valued at $31,531,917 over the last ninety days. 5.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DOCU. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Docusign in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its stake in shares of Docusign by 222.2% during the second quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Docusign in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its stake in Docusign by 3,033.3% during the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Docusign during the second quarter worth $26,000. 76.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Docusign

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States. The company offers e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. The company sells its products through direct, partner-assisted, and Web-based sales. It serves enterprise businesses, commercial businesses, and small businesses, such as professionals, sole proprietorships and individuals.

