Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.38 EPS

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.38, Briefing.com reports. Docusign had a negative return on equity of 29.36% and a negative net margin of 19.91%. The business had revenue of $342.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Docusign updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to EPS and its Q3 2021

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ DOCU opened at $242.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Docusign has a twelve month low of $45.52 and a twelve month high of $290.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $208.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.69. The company has a market cap of $48.66 billion, a PE ratio of -206.85 and a beta of 0.86.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Docusign from $150.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Docusign from $187.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Docusign from $168.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on Docusign in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on Docusign from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Docusign currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.33.

In other Docusign news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.57, for a total value of $1,032,990.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 426,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,903,926.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 10,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.14, for a total transaction of $1,754,516.94. Following the sale, the executive now owns 162,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,297,000.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 172,241 shares of company stock valued at $31,531,917 over the last quarter. 5.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Docusign

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States. The company offers e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. The company sells its products through direct, partner-assisted, and Web-based sales. It serves enterprise businesses, commercial businesses, and small businesses, such as professionals, sole proprietorships and individuals.

