Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.38 EPS

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.38, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $342.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.55 million. Docusign had a negative net margin of 19.91% and a negative return on equity of 29.36%. Docusign’s quarterly revenue was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. Docusign updated its FY 2021
After-Hours guidance to EPS and its Q3 2021
After-Hours guidance to EPS.
Shares of Docusign stock opened at $242.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $48.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -206.85 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $208.54 and its 200 day moving average is $141.69. Docusign has a 1 year low of $45.52 and a 1 year high of $290.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43.
DOCU has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Docusign from $90.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Docusign from $187.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Docusign from $90.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. BidaskClub cut shares of Docusign from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Docusign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $172.17.
Docusign Company Profile
DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States. The company offers e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. The company sells its products through direct, partner-assisted, and Web-based sales. It serves enterprise businesses, commercial businesses, and small businesses, such as professionals, sole proprietorships and individuals.
