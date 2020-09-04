Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.38 EPS

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.38, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $342.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.55 million. Docusign had a negative net margin of 19.91% and a negative return on equity of 29.36%. Docusign’s quarterly revenue was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. Docusign updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to EPS and its Q3 2021

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

Shares of Docusign stock opened at $242.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $48.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -206.85 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $208.54 and its 200 day moving average is $141.69. Docusign has a 1 year low of $45.52 and a 1 year high of $290.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

DOCU has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Docusign from $90.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Docusign from $187.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Docusign from $90.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. BidaskClub cut shares of Docusign from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Docusign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $172.17.

In other Docusign news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.57, for a total value of $1,032,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 426,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,903,926.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.02, for a total value of $965,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 167,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,290,894.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 172,241 shares of company stock worth $31,531,917. 5.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Docusign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States. The company offers e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. The company sells its products through direct, partner-assisted, and Web-based sales. It serves enterprise businesses, commercial businesses, and small businesses, such as professionals, sole proprietorships and individuals.

