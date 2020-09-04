Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA) Shares Gap Up to $33.23

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $33.23, but opened at $34.71. Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares shares last traded at $34.79, with a volume of 15,595 shares.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.47.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TNA. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares during the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 100.0% during the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares Company Profile (NYSEARCA:TNA)

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Small Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Small Cap Index). The Small Cap Index measures the performance of the small-cap segment of the United States equity universe, and consists of the smallest 2,000 companies in the Russell 3000 Index, representing approximately 10% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 3000 Index.

