Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA) Shares Gap Up to $33.23

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $33.23, but opened at $34.71. Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares shares last traded at $34.79, with a volume of 15,595 shares.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.47.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TNA. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares during the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 100.0% during the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Small Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Small Cap Index). The Small Cap Index measures the performance of the small-cap segment of the United States equity universe, and consists of the smallest 2,000 companies in the Russell 3000 Index, representing approximately 10% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 3000 Index.

