Digital China Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:DCHIF) Short Interest Update

Digital China Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:DCHIF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,768,800 shares, an increase of 13.8% from the July 30th total of 1,554,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DCHIF remained flat at $$0.76 during mid-day trading on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.56. Digital China has a 12-month low of $0.44 and a 12-month high of $0.76.

Digital China Company Profile

Digital China Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides information technology (IT) services primarily in Mainland China. It operates in three segments: DCITS, Supply Chain Services, and New Business. The company offers proprietary software, services, cloud computing, and big data analysis with the strategy of integrating [email protected] city and [email protected] agriculture.

