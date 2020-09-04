Diamond Eagle Acquisition (NASDAQ:ATCX) & China Internet Nationwide Fncl Srvcs (NASDAQ:CIFS) Critical Review

China Internet Nationwide Fncl Srvcs (NASDAQ:CIFS) and Diamond Eagle Acquisition (NASDAQ:ATCX) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

China Internet Nationwide Fncl Srvcs has a beta of 2.96, suggesting that its stock price is 196% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Diamond Eagle Acquisition has a beta of 0.7, suggesting that its stock price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for China Internet Nationwide Fncl Srvcs and Diamond Eagle Acquisition, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score China Internet Nationwide Fncl Srvcs 0 0 0 0 N/A Diamond Eagle Acquisition 0 0 2 0 3.00

Diamond Eagle Acquisition has a consensus target price of $13.00, indicating a potential upside of 57.38%. Given Diamond Eagle Acquisition’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Diamond Eagle Acquisition is more favorable than China Internet Nationwide Fncl Srvcs.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares China Internet Nationwide Fncl Srvcs and Diamond Eagle Acquisition’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Internet Nationwide Fncl Srvcs $14.40 million 0.61 -$3.82 million N/A N/A Diamond Eagle Acquisition N/A N/A -$350,000.00 N/A N/A

Diamond Eagle Acquisition has lower revenue, but higher earnings than China Internet Nationwide Fncl Srvcs.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

3.4% of China Internet Nationwide Fncl Srvcs shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.5% of Diamond Eagle Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.3% of Diamond Eagle Acquisition shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares China Internet Nationwide Fncl Srvcs and Diamond Eagle Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Internet Nationwide Fncl Srvcs N/A N/A N/A Diamond Eagle Acquisition N/A -34.64% -0.23%

Summary

Diamond Eagle Acquisition beats China Internet Nationwide Fncl Srvcs on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

China Internet Nationwide Fncl Srvcs Company Profile

China Internet Nationwide Financial Services Inc. provides financial advisory services to small-to-medium sized enterprises in the People's Republic of China. The company offers commercial payment advisory services, international corporate financing advisory services, intermediary bank loan advisory services, and Internet information services. China Internet Nationwide Financial Services Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

Diamond Eagle Acquisition Company Profile

Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. provides professional testing, inspection, engineering, program management, and consulting services in the United States. It offers materials engineering and testing, construction quality assurance, environmental, and disaster response and recovery services; and engineering and design, program management, and construction support services. The company offers its solutions to public and private sector clients in the transportation, commercial, water, government, education, and industrial markets under the Atlas Technical Consultants name. Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

