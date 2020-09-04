Deutsche Wohnen (OTCMKTS:DTCWY) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Deutsche Wohnen (OTCMKTS:DTCWY)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a report on Monday, May 11th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Deutsche Wohnen from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS:DTCWY opened at $27.22 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.85. Deutsche Wohnen has a 52-week low of $15.02 and a 52-week high of $27.50.

Deutsche Wohnen SE, a residential property company, develops and manages residential properties in Germany and Europe. The company operates through three segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, and Nursing and Assisted Living. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 167,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 12,100 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

