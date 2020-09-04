Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) PT Set at €23.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) received a €23.00 ($27.06) target price from stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 50.62% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €17.70 ($20.82) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a €18.00 ($21.18) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group set a €20.00 ($23.53) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Independent Research set a €17.00 ($20.00) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, UBS Group set a €20.80 ($24.47) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €18.71 ($22.02).

FRA:DTE opened at €15.27 ($17.96) on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is €14.94 and its 200-day moving average is €14.11. Deutsche Telekom has a 52 week low of €12.72 ($14.96) and a 52 week high of €18.13 ($21.33).

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

