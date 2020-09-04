Deutsche Bank Increases Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Price Target to $341.00

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank from $237.00 to $341.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s target price suggests a potential downside of 9.76% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on LULU. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $215.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $230.00 to $378.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $194.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Lululemon Athletica presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $335.27.

LULU stock opened at $377.87 on Wednesday. Lululemon Athletica has a 12 month low of $128.85 and a 12 month high of $399.90. The firm has a market cap of $49.20 billion, a PE ratio of 85.49, a P/E/G ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $344.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $270.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The apparel retailer reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.01% and a return on equity of 33.27%. The business had revenue of $651.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $695.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Celeste Burgoyne sold 4,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.52, for a total transaction of $1,438,247.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,064,645.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 4,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.15, for a total transaction of $1,480,839.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,236,995.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,835 shares of company stock valued at $3,034,021. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 69,168 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $21,581,000 after acquiring an additional 11,891 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,278 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,831,000 after acquiring an additional 2,304 shares during the period. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 2nd quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 90,994 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $17,249,000 after acquiring an additional 2,309 shares during the period. 83.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

