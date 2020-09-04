DEMANT A S/ADR (OTCMKTS:WILYY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

DEMANT A S/ADR (OTCMKTS:WILYY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the July 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WILYY. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of DEMANT A S/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of DEMANT A S/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded DEMANT A S/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th.

OTCMKTS WILYY opened at $14.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.78 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. DEMANT A S/ADR has a 12-month low of $11.17 and a 12-month high of $15.49.

Demant A/S, a hearing healthcare company, develops, manufactures, and sells products and equipment to enhance people's hearing in Europe, North America, the Pacific, Asia, and internationally. Its products include hearing devices and implants; diagnostic instruments; and personal communication systems, such as headsets and solutions for the professional call center and office market, as well as consumer headsets for the gaming and mobile segments.

