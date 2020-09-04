Degenerator (MEME) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $120,479.00

Degenerator (CURRENCY:MEME) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 4th. In the last seven days, Degenerator has traded flat against the dollar. Degenerator has a total market cap of $913,535.72 and $120,479.00 worth of Degenerator was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Degenerator token can now be bought for approximately $32.63 or 0.00275990 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Degenerator Profile

MEME is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 5th, 2015. Degenerator’s total supply is 28,000 tokens. Degenerator’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . Degenerator’s official website is degenerator.finance

Buying and Selling Degenerator

Degenerator can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Degenerator directly using U.S. dollars.

