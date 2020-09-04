Databroker Trading Down 25.7% Over Last 7 Days (DTX)

Databroker (CURRENCY:DTX) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 4th. Databroker has a market capitalization of $1.34 million and $12,239.00 worth of Databroker was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Databroker token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0174 or 0.00000166 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Databroker has traded 25.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Databroker alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001491 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00042765 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00005730 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $604.45 or 0.05767169 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002610 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00003933 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00035913 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003549 BTC.

About Databroker

Databroker (DTX) is a token. Its launch date was January 22nd, 2018. Databroker’s total supply is 225,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 76,968,572 tokens. Databroker’s official Twitter account is @DataBrokerDAO . The official message board for Databroker is medium.com/databrokerdao . The official website for Databroker is databrokerdao.com

Databroker Token Trading

Databroker can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Databroker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Databroker should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Databroker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Databroker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Databroker and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.