Dassault Systemes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY) Short Interest Up 55.7% in August

Dassault Systemes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, a growth of 55.7% from the July 30th total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DASTY. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Dassault Systemes by 157.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 548 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Dassault Systemes in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,391,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dassault Systemes by 33.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,394 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Dassault Systemes by 0.8% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 252,247 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,333,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Dassault Systemes in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 0.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Dassault Systemes in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Dassault Systemes in a research note on Friday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Dassault Systemes in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Dassault Systemes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup raised Dassault Systemes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $202.00.

Dassault Systemes stock traded down $7.33 on Friday, hitting $183.77. 21,930 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,692. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $49.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $180.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.99. Dassault Systemes has a 1 year low of $113.37 and a 1 year high of $191.38.

Dassault Systemes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.69. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Dassault Systemes had a return on equity of 15.35% and a net margin of 12.00%. As a group, analysts predict that Dassault Systemes will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Dassault Systèmes SE provides software solutions and services worldwide. The company offers SOLIDWORKS design software for 3D design, electrical and printed circuit board design, product data management, simulation, manufacturing, and technical communication; CATIA, an engineering and design software for product 3D computer-aided design (CAD); GEOVIA, which models and simulates the earth; and BIOVIA that provides the scientific community with advanced biological, chemical, and materials experiences.

