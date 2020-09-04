DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:DZSI) Receives $13.33 Average PT from Analysts

DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:DZSI) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.33.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DASAN Zhone Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.50 target price on shares of DASAN Zhone Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on DASAN Zhone Solutions in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.50 target price for the company.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in DASAN Zhone Solutions by 92.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,594 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,175 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in DASAN Zhone Solutions by 57.9% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,358 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,699 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in DASAN Zhone Solutions by 367.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,377 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 5,799 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in DASAN Zhone Solutions by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,121 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in DASAN Zhone Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.85% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DZSI remained flat at $$10.91 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 180 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,522. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. DASAN Zhone Solutions has a one year low of $2.90 and a one year high of $11.79. The company has a market capitalization of $237.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.01 and a beta of 1.34.

DASAN Zhone Solutions (NASDAQ:DZSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.21. DASAN Zhone Solutions had a negative return on equity of 6.68% and a negative net margin of 8.67%. The company had revenue of $70.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.13 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DASAN Zhone Solutions will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

DASAN Zhone Solutions Company Profile

DASAN Zhone Solutions, Inc provides network access solutions and communications platforms for service provider and enterprise networks worldwide. It offers broadband access products, including customer premise equipment, such as digital subscriber line (DSL) modems; Ethernet access demarcation devices; and gigabit passive optical network (GPON) and 10G point-to-point active Ethernet optical network terminals.

