Dart Group’s (DTG) Under Review Rating Reaffirmed at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reiterated their under review rating on shares of Dart Group (LON:DTG) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Digital Look reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on DTG. HSBC reiterated a buy rating on shares of Dart Group in a report on Monday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Dart Group from GBX 1,570 ($20.51) to GBX 1,050 ($13.72) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 12th.

Shares of DTG stock traded up GBX 11 ($0.14) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 688.50 ($9.00). 628,944 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 465,771. Dart Group has a 52 week low of GBX 182.50 ($2.38) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,950 ($25.48). The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 182.68, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 696.57 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 814.42.

In related news, insider Stephen Heapy sold 11,961 shares of Dart Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 721 ($9.42), for a total value of £86,238.81 ($112,686.28). Also, insider Philip Hugh Meeson sold 254,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 749 ($9.79), for a total transaction of £1,903,965.49 ($2,487,868.14).

Dart Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in leisure travel, and distribution and logistics businesses in Europe. The company operates scheduled holiday flights to leisure destinations in the Mediterranean, the Canary Islands, and European Leisure Cities. It is also involved in package holiday, passenger aircraft, charter aircraft, non-ticket retail, and warehousing and distribution activities.

