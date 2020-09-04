Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) Shares Gap Down to $111.87

Shares of Daqo New Energy Corp (NYSE:DQ) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $111.87, but opened at $101.01. Daqo New Energy shares last traded at $101.01, with a volume of 3 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DQ. Zacks Investment Research raised Daqo New Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Daqo New Energy from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. ValuEngine downgraded Daqo New Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet raised Daqo New Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.67.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $114.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.93.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.50. Daqo New Energy had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 12.01%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Daqo New Energy Corp will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Daqo New Energy by 26.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,162 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Daqo New Energy by 3.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Daqo New Energy by 9.9% in the second quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 5,550 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management LTD lifted its holdings in Daqo New Energy by 6.8% in the second quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 11,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Daqo New Energy by 0.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 352,281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,052 shares during the period. 60.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ)

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon and wafers in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Polysilicon and Wafers. The company offers polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufacturers who further process its polysilicon into ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions.

