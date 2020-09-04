Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Takes Position in West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd acquired a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 912 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 416.4% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 535,941 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $81,597,000 after purchasing an additional 432,151 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 226.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 563,548 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $85,800,000 after purchasing an additional 390,691 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 3.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,461,300 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,288,234,000 after buying an additional 302,380 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 47.8% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 360,759 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $81,953,000 after purchasing an additional 116,645 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 813.3% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 129,548 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $19,726,000 after acquiring an additional 115,363 shares in the last quarter. 92.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America upgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. BofA Securities upgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st.

WST opened at $267.30 on Friday. West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. has a one year low of $124.53 and a one year high of $288.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $266.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $205.44.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.34. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 14.69%. The firm had revenue of $527.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $496.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 29th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 28th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.75%.

In related news, SVP David A. Montecalvo sold 14,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.82, for a total value of $3,842,008.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,732 shares in the company, valued at $4,166,148.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

West Pharmaceutical Services Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, France, Other European countries, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

