Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Sells 516 Shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd trimmed its position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,051 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 516 shares during the quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Edison International were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC increased its stake in Edison International by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 296,624 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,110,000 after buying an additional 59,273 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its stake in Edison International by 67.6% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 7,194 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 2,901 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 41.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 37,115 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after purchasing an additional 10,870 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Edison International by 4.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,281,425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $178,214,000 after purchasing an additional 146,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC bought a new position in Edison International during the second quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EIX opened at $52.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.88 billion, a PE ratio of 12.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.14. Edison International has a 1 year low of $43.63 and a 1 year high of $78.93.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 9.80%. Edison International’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.6375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.81%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.26%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Edison International in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine lowered Edison International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Edison International in a research report on Monday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Edison International from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Edison International from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.13.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. The company supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

