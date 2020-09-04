Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Sells 2,777 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lowered its position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,777 shares during the quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 512.5% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 4,274,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,010,000 after buying an additional 3,576,758 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP boosted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 935.7% during the 1st quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,868,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,742,000 after acquiring an additional 1,687,872 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 140.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,939,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,795,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132,019 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 67.9% in the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 2,418,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,913,000 after purchasing an additional 978,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,417,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $154,705,000 after purchasing an additional 828,846 shares during the period. 78.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:FITB opened at $21.11 on Friday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52 week low of $11.10 and a 52 week high of $31.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.10. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 16.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FITB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.50.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

