Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Sells 10,000 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd trimmed its position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 78.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,721 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of AMETEK in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 62.6% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 431 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 109.2% in the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 408 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in AMETEK by 311.5% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 609 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. 85.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AMETEK alerts:

NYSE AME opened at $99.89 on Friday. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.82 and a 12-month high of $103.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.29.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.87 million. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 18.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 11th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.18%.

AME has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on AMETEK from $92.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Bank of America upgraded shares of AMETEK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of AMETEK from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.54.

In other AMETEK news, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 16,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.05, for a total value of $1,675,456.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,067,550.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ronald J. Oscher sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.19, for a total value of $769,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,849 shares in the company, valued at $3,544,505.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 120,109 shares of company stock valued at $12,106,094 in the last 90 days. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. The company's Electronic Instruments segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process control instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

Recommended Story: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME).

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.