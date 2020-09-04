Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Lowers Position in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,893 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,999 shares during the quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JNPR. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in Juniper Networks by 20.4% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,941 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 47.3% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,343 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Juniper Networks in the 2nd quarter worth $128,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in Juniper Networks in the 1st quarter worth $136,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Juniper Networks in the first quarter worth $154,000. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JNPR opened at $23.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a PE ratio of 21.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.91. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.20 and a 1 year high of $26.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The network equipment provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 8.71%. Juniper Networks’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is currently 66.12%.

Several research firms have recently commented on JNPR. Barclays lifted their price objective on Juniper Networks from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Juniper Networks from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. CSFB reissued a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Saturday, May 23rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Friday, July 24th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.89.

In other Juniper Networks news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total transaction of $40,096.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers various routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy new high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that functions as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; cloud customer premises equipment; and NorthStar controllers.

