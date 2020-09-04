Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Has $587,000 Stake in Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd reduced its stake in Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 910 shares during the quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. ARP Americas LP bought a new stake in Cardinal Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $396,000. Mackay Shields LLC grew its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 476,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,890,000 after acquiring an additional 113,333 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 2.5% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 219,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,466,000 after purchasing an additional 5,339 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 28.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 613,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,398,000 after purchasing an additional 134,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 726.3% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 19,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 17,446 shares in the last quarter. 84.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CAH shares. Cfra cut their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $61.00 to $58.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Guggenheim upgraded Cardinal Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. ValuEngine downgraded Cardinal Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cardinal Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

CAH opened at $50.02 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.82. Cardinal Health Inc has a 1-year low of $39.05 and a 1-year high of $60.69. The stock has a market cap of $14.91 billion, a PE ratio of 9.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $36.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.82 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative net margin of 2.42% and a positive return on equity of 130.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Cardinal Health Inc will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be issued a $0.4859 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.60%.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides medical products and pharmaceuticals, and solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices.

