Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Has $215,000 Position in Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd trimmed its stake in Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) by 14.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,017 shares during the quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CAG. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Conagra Brands by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 38,056,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,581,000 after buying an additional 8,401,933 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Conagra Brands by 44.6% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,872,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,030,000 after buying an additional 886,435 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 228.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,007,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,449,000 after buying an additional 701,401 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 35.9% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,552,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,782,000 after buying an additional 674,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 469.0% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 659,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,356,000 after buying an additional 543,760 shares during the last quarter. 81.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CAG stock opened at $37.41 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.55 and its 200 day moving average is $33.32. The stock has a market cap of $18.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Conagra Brands Inc has a twelve month low of $22.83 and a twelve month high of $39.34.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 30th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 7.60%. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Conagra Brands Inc will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 4th were given a $0.2125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.28%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CAG. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Standpoint Research cut Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut shares of Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.65.

In related news, Director Joie A. Gregor sold 9,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total transaction of $352,539.00. Also, SVP Robert G. Wise sold 18,417 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total value of $653,435.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,160,621.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 283,807 shares of company stock worth $10,323,940. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

