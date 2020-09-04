Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Buys New Position in GSX Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GSX)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd bought a new stake in GSX Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GSX) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $600,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in GSX Techedu by 159.4% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 433,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,992,000 after purchasing an additional 266,269 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in shares of GSX Techedu in the second quarter valued at $2,052,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GSX Techedu in the second quarter worth about $2,364,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in GSX Techedu by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 104,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,255,000 after purchasing an additional 5,606 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in GSX Techedu during the second quarter worth about $840,000. 29.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GSX opened at $78.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 416.40 and a beta of -0.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.56. GSX Techedu Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.72 and a 12 month high of $141.78.

GSX Techedu (NYSE:GSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. GSX Techedu had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 21.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 366.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that GSX Techedu Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut GSX Techedu from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of GSX Techedu from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. CLSA cut GSX Techedu from an “outperform” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Nomura Instinet raised their price target on GSX Techedu from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GSX Techedu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.65.

GSX Techedu Inc operates as an online education company in the People's Republic of China. The company provides online K-12 large-class after-school tutoring services. It offers English courses for children in kindergarten; and courses that help children in grade one through grade seven. The company also provides foreign language courses, including English, Japanese, and Korean, as well as English test preparation courses for students taking post-graduate entrance exams in China; and professional courses primarily for working adults preparing for professional qualification exams comprising teacher's qualification, the Chartered Financial Analyst designation, fund qualification, and securities qualification exams.

