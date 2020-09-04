DA Davidson Weighs in on Burlington Stores Inc’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:BURL)

Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Burlington Stores in a research note issued on Monday, August 31st. DA Davidson analyst J. Morris forecasts that the company will earn $0.76 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Burlington Stores’ FY2021 earnings at ($1.75) EPS.

Get Burlington Stores alerts:

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.06) by $0.50. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Burlington Stores had a negative net margin of 1.34% and a negative return on equity of 7.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on BURL. Nomura Instinet raised their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $190.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Nomura raised their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $190.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. MKM Partners decreased their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $270.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Burlington Stores from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Burlington Stores from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.30.

Shares of NYSE BURL opened at $209.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.35, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $13.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -163.67 and a beta of 0.65. Burlington Stores has a 1 year low of $105.67 and a 1 year high of $250.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $190.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $190.78.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 59.0% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the first quarter valued at $201,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 2,165.5% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 20,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,313,000 after buying an additional 19,988 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the first quarter valued at $1,319,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 667.9% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 74,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,733,000 after buying an additional 64,400 shares during the last quarter.

In other Burlington Stores news, CFO John Crimmins sold 2,799 shares of Burlington Stores stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.10, for a total value of $562,878.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,012,146.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joyce Manning Magrini sold 12,231 shares of Burlington Stores stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.57, for a total transaction of $2,477,633.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,226 shares in the company, valued at $3,894,610.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 41,161 shares of company stock worth $8,479,441. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

Featured Story: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.