CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) & Summit Hotel Properties (NASDAQ:INN) Financial Comparison

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) and Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, valuation, dividends and risk.

Profitability

Get CyrusOne alerts:

This table compares CyrusOne and Summit Hotel Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CyrusOne 2.01% 3.32% 1.30% Summit Hotel Properties -11.20% -3.78% -1.93%

This table compares CyrusOne and Summit Hotel Properties’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CyrusOne $981.30 million 9.55 $41.40 million $3.63 22.08 Summit Hotel Properties $549.35 million 1.13 $82.61 million $1.25 4.70

Summit Hotel Properties has lower revenue, but higher earnings than CyrusOne. Summit Hotel Properties is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CyrusOne, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

CyrusOne has a beta of 0.46, suggesting that its share price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Summit Hotel Properties has a beta of 2.04, suggesting that its share price is 104% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for CyrusOne and Summit Hotel Properties, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CyrusOne 0 7 12 0 2.63 Summit Hotel Properties 0 0 6 0 3.00

CyrusOne currently has a consensus target price of $82.56, suggesting a potential upside of 2.99%. Summit Hotel Properties has a consensus target price of $9.33, suggesting a potential upside of 59.00%. Given Summit Hotel Properties’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Summit Hotel Properties is more favorable than CyrusOne.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

98.3% of CyrusOne shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.4% of Summit Hotel Properties shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of CyrusOne shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.6% of Summit Hotel Properties shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

CyrusOne beats Summit Hotel Properties on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

CyrusOne Company Profile

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a high-growth real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in highly reliable enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The Company provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including 212 Fortune 1000 companies. With a track record of meeting and surpassing the aggressive speed-to-market demands of hyperscale cloud providers, as well as the expanding IT infrastructure requirements of the enterprise, CyrusOne provides the flexibility, reliability, security, and connectivity that foster business growth. CyrusOne offers a tailored, customer service-focused platform and is committed to full transparency in communication, management, and service delivery throughout its 48 data centers worldwide.

Summit Hotel Properties Company Profile

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of April 18, 2019, the Company's portfolio consisted of 69 hotels with a total of 10,714 guestrooms located in 24 states.

Receive News & Ratings for CyrusOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyrusOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.