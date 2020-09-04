CWM Advisors LLC Sells 13,722 Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF)

CWM Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF) by 29.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 32,922 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 13,722 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Terril Brothers Inc. bought a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs in the second quarter worth $55,000. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs in the first quarter worth $40,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs in the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs in the first quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.69.

Shares of NYSE CLF traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.51. The company had a trading volume of 9,336,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,226,650. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc has a 12-month low of $2.63 and a 12-month high of $9.02. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 21.97 and a beta of 2.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.96 and its 200 day moving average is $5.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The mining company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.20. Cleveland-Cliffs had a positive return on equity of 6.53% and a negative net margin of 0.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cleveland-Cliffs

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc operates as an iron ore mining company in the United States. The company operates four iron ore mines in Michigan and Minnesota. It sells its products to integrated steel companies and steel producers in the United States and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

