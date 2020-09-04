CWM Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Summit Materials Inc (NYSE:SUM)

CWM Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Summit Materials Inc (NYSE:SUM) by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,912 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,572 shares during the quarter. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Summit Materials were worth $175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Summit Materials by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,916,021 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $95,130,000 after purchasing an additional 182,581 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 1.6% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,400,831 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,012,000 after buying an additional 70,819 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 38.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,309,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,647,000 after buying an additional 922,911 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 30.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,244,762 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,176,000 after buying an additional 763,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 57.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,056,040 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,841,000 after buying an additional 1,109,667 shares during the last quarter.

Get Summit Materials alerts:

Shares of Summit Materials stock traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.00. 936,643 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,089,621. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.38 and a 200 day moving average of $15.65. Summit Materials Inc has a fifty-two week low of $7.51 and a fifty-two week high of $25.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The construction company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.25. Summit Materials had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 4.53%. The business had revenue of $575.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $549.90 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Summit Materials Inc will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SUM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup upped their target price on Summit Materials from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. SunTrust Banks upgraded Summit Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Summit Materials from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. ValuEngine cut Summit Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Cfra raised Summit Materials from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.20.

Summit Materials Company Profile

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, residential and nonresidential, and other markets. It operates in three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

Featured Article: What is a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Summit Materials Inc (NYSE:SUM).

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.