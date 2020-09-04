CWM Advisors LLC Makes New $156,000 Investment in WillScot Corp (NASDAQ:WSC)

CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of WillScot Corp (NASDAQ:WSC) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 12,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSC. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of WillScot by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 33,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 2,733 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of WillScot by 553.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 897,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,033,000 after buying an additional 760,381 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of WillScot by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 201,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,473,000 after buying an additional 12,236 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of WillScot by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 120,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after buying an additional 3,510 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of WillScot by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 194,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,394,000 after buying an additional 45,723 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.92% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of WillScot in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of WillScot from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of WillScot in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WillScot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of WillScot in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. WillScot has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.70.

In other WillScot news, Director Jeffrey Sagansky sold 52,285 shares of WillScot stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.87, for a total transaction of $934,332.95. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,115,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,806,772.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 63.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WSC traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.00. 1,936,068 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,851,990. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 112.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.80. WillScot Corp has a 1 year low of $7.45 and a 1 year high of $19.79.

WillScot (NASDAQ:WSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $256.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.40 million. WillScot had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 6.95%. WillScot’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that WillScot Corp will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About WillScot

Willscot Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of modular space and portable storage markets. Its services include furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate. The company was founded by Albert Vaughn Williams in 1944 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

