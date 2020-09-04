CWM Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Innoviva Inc (NASDAQ:INVA)

CWM Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Innoviva Inc (NASDAQ:INVA) by 18.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,702 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 3,109 shares during the quarter. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Innoviva were worth $192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in INVA. AJO LP lifted its position in shares of Innoviva by 629.3% during the 2nd quarter. AJO LP now owns 119,031 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after acquiring an additional 102,709 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Innoviva by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 45,199 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innoviva during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Innoviva by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,779,741 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $24,880,000 after acquiring an additional 318,999 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Innoviva by 63.8% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 106,685 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 41,558 shares during the period. 73.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Innoviva alerts:

Shares of Innoviva stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.67. 839,783 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 881,669. The company has a quick ratio of 92.39, a current ratio of 92.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Innoviva Inc has a fifty-two week low of $7.58 and a fifty-two week high of $15.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.24.

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.37. Innoviva had a return on equity of 59.83% and a net margin of 76.28%. The firm had revenue of $78.95 million during the quarter. Analysts predict that Innoviva Inc will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Innoviva from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. BidaskClub downgraded Innoviva from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st.

Innoviva Profile

Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceuticals. The company has long-acting beta2 agonist (LABA) collaboration agreement with Glaxo Group Limited to develop and commercialize once-daily products for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and asthma. Its products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a long-acting beta2 agonist (LABA), vilanterol (VI), an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), and fluticasone furoate (FF); ANORO ELLIPTA, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA), umeclidinium bromide (UMEC), with a LABA, and VI; and TRELEGY ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of an ICS, LAMA and LABA.

Recommended Story: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innoviva Inc (NASDAQ:INVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Innoviva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innoviva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.