CWM Advisors LLC Has $202,000 Stake in Murphy USA Inc (NYSE:MUSA)

CWM Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Murphy USA Inc (NYSE:MUSA) by 21.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,798 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 482 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Murphy USA were worth $202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its position in Murphy USA by 11.3% during the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 1,033 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Murphy USA by 0.4% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 27,414 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,087,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Murphy USA by 40.8% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 407 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Horrell Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Murphy USA by 0.9% in the second quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,428 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,538,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Murphy USA by 1.2% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,860 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,799,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MUSA. ValuEngine raised shares of Murphy USA from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Murphy USA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Murphy USA from $130.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.00.

Shares of Murphy USA stock traded down $2.37 on Friday, hitting $137.75. The stock had a trading volume of 209,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,126. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $135.16 and a 200 day moving average of $113.60. Murphy USA Inc has a twelve month low of $78.75 and a twelve month high of $144.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 1.02.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The specialty retailer reported $5.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.31 by $1.42. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 47.64% and a net margin of 2.96%. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Murphy USA Inc will post 12.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Murphy USA Company Profile

Murphy USA Inc operates a chain of retail stores in the United States. The company's retail stores offer motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. It operates retail stores under the Murphy USA and Murphy Express brand names. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated approximately 1,474 retail stores, including 1,160 Murphy USA and 312 are standalone Murphy Express stores located primarily in the Southwest, Southeast, and Midwest United States.

