CWM Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

CWM Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 74.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,890 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 33,923 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco were worth $128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco by 319.5% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,282 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,738 shares during the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco in the first quarter worth $38,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco by 468.0% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,009 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 6,599 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco during the first quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco during the second quarter valued at $108,000. 62.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on IVZ. Barclays cut Invesco from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on Invesco from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Invesco from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 10th. ValuEngine cut Invesco from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Invesco in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Invesco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.44.

Shares of NYSE IVZ traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.44. The company had a trading volume of 69,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,495,131. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. Invesco Ltd. has a 12 month low of $6.38 and a 12 month high of $19.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.40.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Invesco had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 9.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th were paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. Invesco’s payout ratio is 24.31%.

In related news, Director Sarah Beshar bought 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.54 per share, for a total transaction of $100,130.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 47,021 shares in the company, valued at $495,601.34. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Martin L. Flanagan bought 290,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.19 per share, with a total value of $2,958,157.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 510,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,199,559.59. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

