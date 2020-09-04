Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $145.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Curtiss-Wright currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.25.

Get Curtiss-Wright alerts:

CW opened at $99.93 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 16.79 and a beta of 1.31. Curtiss-Wright has a 1-year low of $70.56 and a 1-year high of $149.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $98.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.47.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The firm had revenue of $550.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $542.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Curtiss-Wright will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 8,571 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $765,000 after acquiring an additional 2,371 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Curtiss-Wright during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,388,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Curtiss-Wright during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,992,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 69.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 77,179 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,891,000 after acquiring an additional 31,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Curtiss-Wright during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $419,000. 78.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

Recommended Story: Why do companies issue convertible shares?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Curtiss-Wright Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curtiss-Wright and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.