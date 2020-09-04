Culp (NYSE:CULP) Price Target Increased to $15.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Culp (NYSE:CULP) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Raymond James from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 23.05% from the company’s current price.

CULP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Culp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. ValuEngine upgraded Culp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Culp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Culp stock opened at $12.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 3.78. The firm has a market cap of $161.15 million, a P/E ratio of -5.32 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.64. Culp has a 52 week low of $5.28 and a 52 week high of $17.49.

Culp (NYSE:CULP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 2nd. The textile maker reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.26). Culp had a positive return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 11.02%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Culp will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Culp by 4.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 841,117 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,191,000 after acquiring an additional 36,015 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Culp by 40.0% during the second quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 221,245 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,905,000 after buying an additional 63,257 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Culp by 10.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 140,362 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,032,000 after buying an additional 13,528 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Culp by 15.5% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 104,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Culp by 10.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 101,149 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 9,521 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.57% of the company’s stock.

About Culp

Culp, Inc manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics, sewn covers, and cut and sewn kits for use in mattresses, foundations, and other bedding products in North America, the Far East, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics. The Mattress Fabrics segment offers woven jacquard, knitted, and converted fabrics for use in the production of bedding products, including mattresses, box springs, foundations, and top of bed components.

