Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD) Director Denis Oleary Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD) Director Denis Oleary sold 25,000 shares of Crowdstrike stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.39, for a total transaction of $3,459,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Denis Oleary also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Crowdstrike alerts:

On Monday, August 3rd, Denis Oleary sold 25,000 shares of Crowdstrike stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.59, for a total transaction of $2,864,750.00.

NASDAQ CRWD traded down $8.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $120.92. 210,264 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,135,757. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $109.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -224.05 and a beta of 1.12. Crowdstrike Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $31.95 and a 52 week high of $153.10.

Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $198.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.56 million. Crowdstrike had a negative net margin of 17.27% and a negative return on equity of 15.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 84.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Crowdstrike Holdings Inc will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Crowdstrike from $87.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Crowdstrike in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Crowdstrike from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Crowdstrike from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Crowdstrike from $120.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Crowdstrike currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.17.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Crowdstrike in the second quarter worth approximately $1,579,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Crowdstrike by 4,558.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 13,675 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Crowdstrike by 99.2% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 205,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,636,000 after purchasing an additional 102,471 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Crowdstrike by 719.0% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Crowdstrike by 1,213.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 734,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,655,000 after purchasing an additional 678,527 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.06% of the company’s stock.

Featured Story: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Crowdstrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crowdstrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.